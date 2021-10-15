Waterloo man who was shot in the face pleads to firearm charge

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was shot in the face in 2020 has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Tony Terrell Campbell, 37, pleaded to one count of felon in possession of a firearm during a Wednesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Campbell faces up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District said Campbell exchanged gunfire with others in the 900 block of West Fifth Street on July 31, 2020. He allegedly possessed a 9 mm Taurus G2C pistol during the incident, and court records indicate he suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Campbell is prohibited from possessing guns because of prior felony convictions for burglary and lottery ticket theft, according to prosecutors.

Robert Lee Williams Jr. has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting Campbell.

