Waterloo man who was shot by police appeals lawsuit dismissal

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was shot by police in 2021 is appealing a district court decision that threw out his lawsuit against the police department.

Authorities said the Officer C.J. Nichols shot Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano after Alvarez allegedly chased sheriff’s deputies with what turned out to be a BB gun in downtown Waterloo on April 7, 2021.

Alvarez survived but was paralyzed from the waist down.

His attorney, Molly Hamilton of Clive, had asked a judge to voluntarily dismiss the case with the possibility of refiling the action to change language in the original suit.

But in February, the judge sided with attorneys for the city who had asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be reinstated.

Attorneys for the city had argued that the original lawsuit didn’t elaborate on how the officer is alleged to have broken the law when he shot Alvarez. That lack of specifics requires dismissal under changes to Iowa’s qualified immunity statues that became law after Alvarez’s suit was filed and before an amended suit was filed naming the officer.

Authorities said a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of a man walking down the street with a rifle when he noticed Alvarez by the West Sixth Street Bridge around 12:50 a.m.

Alvarez picked up his gun and approached the deputy, who retreated for cover.

A second deputy arrived and attempted to hit Alvarez with his squad car but missed.

The Waterloo officer arrived moments later and saw Alvarez point the weapon at the first deputy. The officer fired a shot through his squad car windshield, striking Alvarez.

Authorities realized the weapon was an air gun when they approached to kick it away from Alvarez.

A review by the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office released in October determined the police officer acted reasonably in the shooting.

