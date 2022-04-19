Waterloo man who was shot by police appeals lawsuit dismissal

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting following a report of a man with a gun at the foot of the Sixth Street Bridge early Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Still image from Deputy Matt Isley's dashboard camera shows Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano moments before he was shot by a Waterloo police officer on April 7, 2021. Isley had attempted to strike Alvarez with his squad car before the shooting.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was shot by police in 2021 is appealing a district court decision that threw out his lawsuit against the police department.
Authorities said the Officer C.J. Nichols shot Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano after Alvarez allegedly chased sheriff’s deputies with what turned out to be a BB gun in downtown Waterloo on April 7, 2021.
Alvarez survived but was paralyzed from the waist down.
His attorney, Molly Hamilton of Clive, had asked a judge to voluntarily dismiss the case with the possibility of refiling the action to change language in the original suit.
But in February, the judge sided with attorneys for the city who had asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be reinstated.
Attorneys for the city had argued that the original lawsuit didn’t elaborate on how the officer is alleged to have broken the law when he shot Alvarez. That lack of specifics requires dismissal under changes to Iowa’s qualified immunity statues that became law after Alvarez’s suit was filed and before an amended suit was filed naming the officer.
