WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was acquitted of murder in a 2013 shooting has been sentenced to federal prison on gun charges.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Perquondis Lequay Holmes, 29, to five years and 10 months in prison during a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The sentence as at the bottom of the advisory guidelines range.
Prosecutors said Waterloo police attempted to stop a vehicle Holmes was traveling in on Aug. 31, 2018. Holmes allegedly ran from the vehicle, and officers found a loaded .40-caliber Glock pistol with a high-capacity magazine in the vehicle.
Testing discovered Holmes’ DNA on the weapon, according to court records.
Holmes has prior convictions for willful injury for a June 2007 that injured one. In 2013, he was arrested in the shooting death of Dae-Quan Campbell behind his apartment building. He was ultimately acquitted of murder but pleaded to a flight charge for allegedly leaving the state following the homicide.
With the name “Dae’Quan” tattooed on his brow, Tamaris Gary informed the court Monday he won’t testify in the retrial of Perquondis Holmes, who is charged with murder in Dae’Quan Campbell’s November 2013 shooting death.
Defense attorney Robert Montgomery, center, argued that Perquondis Holmes, left, should receive a new trial in the 2013 shooting death of Dae’Quan Campbell during a hearing Monday. At right is Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams.
Perquondis Holmes, center, flanked by members of his defense team Thomas Goodman and Heather Jackson, listens to the verdict finding him guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of DaeQuan Campbell following trial Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Jacane Campbell, left, his brother’s name tattooed above his eye, smiles after hearing the verdict finding Perquondis Holmes guilty of murder in his brother’s death following trial Wednesday, March 11, 2015.
During trial on Friday, Investigator Jeff Tyler with the Waterloo Police Department, left, and Assistant Count Attorney Brian Williams examine a hooded sweatshirt seized from a Lincoln, Neb., home where Perquondis Holmes had been staying.
Jacane Campbell said he and relatives attempted to give his brother, DaeQuan Campbell, CPR after his brother was shot in November 2013. Jacane Campbell testified during the trial of Perquondis Holmes on Wednesday, March 4, 2015.
