Perquondis Holmes leaves the courtroom following closing arguments in August 2016.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was acquitted of murder in a 2013 shooting has been sentenced to federal prison on gun charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Perquondis Lequay Holmes, 29, to five years and 10 months in prison during a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The sentence as at the bottom of the advisory guidelines range.

Prosecutors said Waterloo police attempted to stop a vehicle Holmes was traveling in on Aug. 31, 2018. Holmes allegedly ran from the vehicle, and officers found a loaded .40-caliber Glock pistol with a high-capacity magazine in the vehicle.

Testing discovered Holmes’ DNA on the weapon, according to court records.

Holmes has prior convictions for willful injury for a June 2007 that injured one. In 2013, he was arrested in the shooting death of Dae-Quan Campbell behind his apartment building. He was ultimately acquitted of murder but pleaded to a flight charge for allegedly leaving the state following the homicide.

