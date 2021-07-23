Waterloo man who 'systematically groomed' child for sexual exploitation sentenced to prison

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who took photographs of a child performing a sex act was sentenced today to more than 28 years in federal prison.

Terrance Sullivan, 63, was handed the prison term after a March 8 guilty plea to the sexual exploitation of a child.

At the plea, Sullivan admitted that in September 2019 he used a digital camera to photograph a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

At sentencing, United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams noted that Sullivan “systematically groomed” the child to “obtain her trust” for his own sexual gratification. Sullivan’s actions required thoughtful planning, the judge said, as he locked the door behind him in order to orchestrate taking photographs of the child, which he admitted he knew he should not be doing but thought it was fun.

Sullivan was sentenced to 346 months imprisonment and fined $100 with additional assessments of $5,000. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Sullivan is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.