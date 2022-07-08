Waterloo man who survived 2013 shooting sentenced to prison on gun charges

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was injured in a 2013 shooting has been sentenced to prison on federal weapons charges.

William Rashad Burt, 28, was the fourth person to be sentenced in connection with a July 2021 firearms investigation that seized five guns, drug trafficking items and cash.

On Wednesday, Burt was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Authorities said Burt was found with a .22-caliber RG23 revolver and $1,272 in cash when they searched a College Street apartment on July 6, 2021. When he was detained he told officers he would simply get more guns.

Others charged in the investigation include Qunshaundes Davion McNealy, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison; William McNealy II, who was sentenced to seven years; and Sahjit Mcyle Phillips who was sentenced to eight years.

Burt was 19 when he was injured in a shooting in the Save More Foods parking lot on Franklin Street on June 25, 2013. Burt’s acquaintance, 30-year-old Cedrick “Joe” Matlock, was killed during the shooting. Antonio Hutchins was convicted of murder and willful injury in the shooting.