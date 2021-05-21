 Skip to main content
Waterloo man who shot his own house sentenced on gun charge
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who threatened his neighbor after shooting at his own house has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Marcus DeShawn Harmon-Wright, 35, to two years and nine months in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Friday. He will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

052121ho-federal-gun

Hi-Point C9 9mm handgun police seized from Marcus DeShawn Harmon-Wright in April 2020.

Authorities said Harmon-Wright saw people breaking into an acquaintance’s car outside his Sumner Street home in April 2020. He fired a number of shots into the air, striking his home, according to officials.

Several minutes later, he got into an argument with his neighbor, while he continued to hold the weapon.

When police arrived, Harmon-Wright was uncooperative, knocking off an officer’s body worn camera and spitting in that officer’s face intentionally, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Harmon-Wright is prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a drug user.

