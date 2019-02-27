WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly returned fire on a passing vehicle in July has pleaded to federal weapons charges.
Treysean Adair Burnside, 23, pleaded to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user in January in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.
According to court records, Burnside had returned to his South Street home following an altercation over a counterfeit $100 bill at an area bar on July 22. After receiving phone call, Burnside armed himself with a Kel Tec 9mm rifle and waited on a couch on his porch. When someone drove by and fired a shot around 2:30 a.m., Burnside responded with six or seven shots, according to court records.
Police were alerted to the gunfire and found Burnside's rifle in his bedroom, records state. Officers also found Xanax bars on a window ledge near his bed.
Urine tests found traces of cocaine and other drugs, and investigators discovered Facebook and Snapchat posts on Burnside’s accounts showing a large bag of what appeared to be marijuana as well as photos of firearms.
A subsequent search of Burnside’s house in Des Moines turned up a Taurus 9mm handgun in November, according to court records.
Burnside had obtained a permit to carry weapon on July 5, 2018, records state.
