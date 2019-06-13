{{featured_button_text}}
Keith Terry Jeffries

Keith Terry Jeffries

WATERLOO -- A man police say fled from them in a vehicle and got away on foot was finally apprehended Wednesday.

Keith Terry Jeffries, 26, of 1021 Oregon St., Waterloo, was arrested in the area of West Fourth and Jefferson streets after Waterloo Police recognized him as a person of interest.

Jeffries was arrested on warrants for eluding police, an aggravated misdemeanor, and driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor. He was also arrested on warrants for two counts of driving while license suspended, failure to obey a stop sign, two counts of failure to obey a steady red signal, failure to obey a yield signal, speeding more than 11 miles per hour over the limit, reckless driving, interference with official acts and violating the conditions of a driver's license -- all simple misdemeanors.

More crime and courts stories

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Thursday on a $6,400 bond.

Police say they attempted to pull over Jeffries' vehicle May 2 in the area of Washington Street and Greenhill Road when Jeffries took off. The vehicle pursuit ended in the 800 block of West First Street, when Jeffries took off running and police lost him.

Jeffries was Black Hawk County's Most Wanted for the week of May 28.

+12 Mugshot Gallery for June 2019

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments