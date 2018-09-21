WATERLOO --- A man who dodged the 2008 Agriprocessors immigration raid and then used false identification documents to obtain another job was sentenced to more than four months in federal prison on Friday.
Misael Saqueo Lopez-Tubac, 36, of Waterloo, a citizen of Guatemala illegally in the United States, pleaded guilty plea to one count of unlawful use of identification documents.
Lopez-Tubac allegedly entered in the United States in March 2005 with a woman and child and falsely claimed they were his wife and child so that he would be released if he encountered immigration authorities.
The three were encountered by immigration authorities in Laredo, Texas, on March 30, 2005, and were released to maintain family unity pending immigration proceedings, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Iowa. Lopez-Tubac was not related to either the woman or the child, according to prosecutors.
A warrant was later issued for Lopez-Tubac’s arrest for unlawfully using another person’s Social Security number the Postville meatpacking company, but he was not found during the immigration enforcement action in May 2008, and he remained at large until his arrest on May 8, 2018, during a traffic stop on Highway 218 in Waterloo, according to court records.
Prosecutors said Lopez-Tubac admitted he used a fraudulent Social Security card and a fraudulent permanent resident card when he completed employment paperwork and tax forms on July 23, 2015, at a business in Urbana.
The Social Security number and the Alien Registration number were issued to other people, according to prosecutors. Lopez-Tubac also used the same fraudulent cards when applying for work in Waterloo in September 2015, in Urbana in March 2016, and in Shell Rock in April 2016.
Lopez-Tubac must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
