Waterloo man who broke into apartment pleads to burglary, is sentenced

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man pled guilty Monday to breaking into a woman’s apartment and threatening her with a knife earlier this year.

Julius Eugene Grulkey, 50, of 309 E. Second St., was arrested for first-degree burglary in the incident but pled to the lesser included charge of second-degree burglary. He agreed to waive a pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced to a 10-year suspended prison term with two to five years of probation. Fines were also suspended, but he will have to pay any restitution.

Authorities allege Grulkey forced his way into the woman’s apartment at 76 Mulberry St. shortly before 4 a.m. Jan. 30, punched her in the face and threatened her with a knife. Officers responding to the attack found Grulkey in the area of the building, and discovered two knives in his pockets.

Defense attorney Allen Richards said his client was entering an Alford plea.

“He can admit that he was there. He can’t admit to exactly everything happening there,” he told Black Hawk County District Court Judge Andrea Dryer.

Initially, Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach came with an agreement that Grulkey also plead as a habitual offender, meaning he would have a 15-year suspended sentence. Dryer objected to proceeding with the proposal because she said more information was needed to confirm alleged out-of-state felony convictions. Stach and Richards then proposed proceeding without the habitual offender enhancement, which reduced the suspended sentence to 10 years.

