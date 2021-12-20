Waterloo man who bought 39 guns arrested in straw man scheme

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who bought 39 guns in a matter of months in 2020 has been arrested on federal firearm charges.

Waterloo police arrested Joshua William Butler, 34, on Friday on three counts of making a false statement on a firearms purchase, drug user in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

A grand jury handed up an indictment with the charges in April, and the case remained sealed until Monday.

According to the indictment, Butler is accused of submitting false information when he bought 37 pistols from Scheels sporting goods in Cedar Falls, Mr. Guns in Waterloo and Sieh Guns of Avoca, Iowa, between October 2020 and January 2021.

Authorities allege he filled out forms stating the weapons were being purchased for himself when they were actually purchased for other people.

Purchases include 9mm handguns manufactured by Glock, Canik, Taurus, Springfield Armory, Beretta, Ruger and SAR Arms. The purchases also include several weapons of the same model -- for instance, he bought six Taurus G3C pistols and 11 Taurus G2C pistols, according to court records.

When Waterloo police and officers with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI approached Butler’s Mulberry Street home to search it on Jan. 22, they could smell the odor of marijuana outside, according to court records.

The found prepackaged marijuana, bags and scales in the home and empty handgun boxes. But they only found one gun --- a 9 mm Glock Model 19 pistol with a scratched-off serial number, records state.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.