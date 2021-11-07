 Skip to main content
Waterloo man who bites police officer while resisting arrest charged with four counts of assault

WATERLOO — A 25-year-old man allegedly bit a police officer, drawing blood, while resisting arrest early Sunday when he was found pounding on someone's door.

Martez D'Angelo Keller, of 217-C Fereday Court, was charged with two counts of assault on an officer causing injury and two counts of assault on an officer without causing injury. He was also charged with two counts of interference with official acts and one count of public intoxication. 

A woman called police at 1:40 a.m. about the disturbance at a residence in the 1600 block of Williston Avenue, where they found Keller and a companion. 

"At one point in time, he took a swing at one of the officers," Sgt. Shawn Monroe with the Waterloo Police said of Keller. "While arresting him, one of the officers had scrapes to his hands and knees." Additionally, he "bit one of the officers, causing his arm to bleed and swell." 

Ricardo Dion Joyce Jr., who was with Keller at the door, was also arrested. The 29-year-old man, of 1414-13 Shamrock Drive, was charged with giving police a false name.

