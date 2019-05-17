{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with a gun while he was wanted on Illinois warrants has been sentenced to federal prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 20-year-old Dereon Equwan Davenport to 21 months in prison for drug user in possession of a firearm during a Wednesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Waterloo police had pulled over Davenport on June 3, 2018, and found marijuana and a .22-caliber Rohm Gesellshaft revolver in the vehicle’s center console.

Davenport’s attorney had asked for leniency, in part, because the handgun was unloaded and Davenport, who had been shot a week earlier by his cousin in a family squabble, didn’t have any ammo for the weapon and was cooperative with police.

Prosecutors noted that at the time of the traffic stop, Davenport had a prior arrest for domestic abuse in Illinois in 2016 following an argument with his mother over leftovers in the refrigerator. And he had outstanding warrants for an incident where he was found with 23 hydrocodone pills, 16 cetirizine hydrochloride pills, and 40 naproxen sodium pills at school and a September 2016 incident where he tried to punch a counselor and threatened to shoot up the treatment center, according to court records.

