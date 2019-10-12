{{featured_button_text}}
Calvin Orlando Hoskins

Calvin Orlando Hoskins

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man convicted of a burglary charge is being sought by police after failing to return to the work facility Friday night.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help finding Calvin Orlando Hoskins, 37. He is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch black male weighing 265 pounds.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Department said Hoskins was convicted on first-degree burglary "and other crimes in Black Hawk County," and was first admitted to the Waterloo Residential Corrections Facility on July 12.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments