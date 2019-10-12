WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man convicted of a burglary charge is being sought by police after failing to return to the work facility Friday night.
The Iowa Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help finding Calvin Orlando Hoskins, 37. He is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch black male weighing 265 pounds.
The Department said Hoskins was convicted on first-degree burglary "and other crimes in Black Hawk County," and was first admitted to the Waterloo Residential Corrections Facility on July 12.
