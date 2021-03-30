 Skip to main content
Waterloo man used riding mower as getaway vehicle in two crimes
Waterloo man used riding mower as getaway vehicle in two crimes

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man used a riding mower as a getaway vehicle after breaking into a garage, according to police.

Officers obtained a surveillance video showing James Howard Harrington holding the loot from the Independence Avenue garage while struggling to keep the John Deere mower on course as he headed home around 4 a.m. on March 13, according to court records.

James Howard Harrington

James Howard Harrington

Police said the stolen items can be seen in the video.

That same night, Harrington also allegedly took a $43 bottle of Absolut Vodka from the YesWay convenience store at 1976 Franklin St., police said. He then rode off on the mower, records state.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Court records indicate Harrington’s driver’s license is barred until November 2024.

Officers arrested Harrington, 54, of 1321 Calhoun St., on Tuesday for third-degree burglary, fifth-degree theft and driving while barred. Bond was set at $7,500.

Harrington is also awaiting trial for a June 2020 incident where he is accused of taking $112 in cash from Vets Truck Wash on North Elk Run Road and driving off in a 2005 Dodge Caravan, according to court records.

