Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested in connection with gunfire outside a Waterloo strip club Sunday morning.

Police allege Victor Vontrell Jones Jr., 32, tried to take the fall for his cousin, Diamond Duckings, who was accused of firing a 9mm handgun into the air three times from a vehicle outside Flirt’s Gentleman’s Club downtown around 2 a.m.

Jones went to the police department on Monday and told police he was the shooter and said Duckings was innocent, according to court records. Jones also turned over two firearms, one of which he said was the gun that was used.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage from the scene and said it clearly showed Duckings was firing the weapon from the back seat, and Jones was behind the wheel and drove off after the shots.

Officers arrested Jones, of 1211 Maplewood Drive, on charges of obstructing prosecution and accessory to a misdemeanor on Tuesday. He was later released from jail.

+1 
Diamond Mashan Duckings

Diamond Mashan Duckings: 

Man arrested in Waterloo strip club gunfire

Duckings was arrested on Sunday morning for felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm and interference after he was found in the parking lot of another strip club, Fantasy Theatre Live, also known as Porches Fantasy Theater, on Airline Highway, following the shooting.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments