WATERLOO — A Waterloo man wants to take back his guilty plea in a 2017 bank robbery.
Steven Lee Sisk, 54, parted ways with his first defense attorney shortly after pleading guilty in June to the holdup at Regions Bank on Mulberry in downtown Waterloo.
Sisk has yet to be sentenced. On Monday his new attorney asked the court to throw out the plea and put the case back on track for trial.
Defense attorney Clemens Erdahl said in court records Sisk had entered the plea without having the time or explanation to consider the consequences. He also noted Sisk suffers from multiple sclerosis and had two total hip replacements — one before the heist and one after — and the defense is exploring whether it would have been possible for Sisk to pull off the crime considering his medical situation.
The Waterloo doctor who performed the hip operations had been shown still photos from a bank surveillance video, but he hadn’t seen the video itself to compare the suspect in the footage with what Sisk’s capabilities would have been at the time, according to the defense.
Authorities allege Sisk brandished a starter pistol during the Aug. 3, 2017, robbery. He was identified, in part, by a scar and a gold tooth observed on the bank’s surveillance system.
He was charged and arrested in February 2019.
