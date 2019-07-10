WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot after showing up at a hospital emergency room early Wednesday.
Deonte Edwards Veasy, 22, told police he was walking in the 900 block of West Fifth Street when someone in a passing vehicle shot at him, according to police. He said he didn’t realize he had been shot until after he returned home.
He arrived at MercyOne Medical Center by private vehicle around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday with a bullet wound to his heel. Police said the injury isn’t considered life threatening.
Officers were unable to locate any evidence of the shooting on West Fifth Street, police said.
