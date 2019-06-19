WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is recovering from a gunshot wound to a foot.
Details weren’t immediately available as to how, where or when Jeloni Wheeler-Jones, 27, was injured. He arrived at MercyOne Medical Center around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday with a minor bullet wound between two toes, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Wheeler-Jones told police he had been at a party earlier, and discovered the injury when he woke up on Tuesday, Leibold said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.