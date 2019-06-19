{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is recovering from a gunshot wound to a foot.

Details weren’t immediately available as to how, where or when Jeloni Wheeler-Jones, 27, was injured. He arrived at MercyOne Medical Center around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday with a minor bullet wound between two toes, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

Wheeler-Jones told police he had been at a party earlier, and discovered the injury when he woke up on Tuesday, Leibold said.

