Waterloo man treated for gunshot wound

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was treated for a gunshot wound following an early morning incident on Independence Day.
Dejoni Norris, 28, arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle around 3:50 a.m. Saturday with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to Waterloo police.
Officers said his injuries aren’t considered life threatening.
Norris told police the shooting happened in the area of Dane Street. No arrests have been made.
