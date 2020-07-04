You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo man treated for gunshot wound
0 comments
top story

Waterloo man treated for gunshot wound

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was treated for a gunshot wound following an early morning incident on Independence Day.

Dejoni Norris, 28, arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle around 3:50 a.m. Saturday with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to Waterloo police.

Officers said his injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

Norris told police the shooting happened in the area of Dane Street. No arrests have been made. 

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News