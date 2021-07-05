Waterloo man treated for gunshot wound

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that injured a Waterloo man.

A Waterloo police patrol officer discovered the shooting during a traffic stop on Ansborough Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

The officer noticed a vehicle speeding, and when he pulled it over he discovered the passenger had a gunshot wound to the leg, and the driver was hurrying to taken him to the hospital.

The officer gave the car a police escort to a nearby hospital. The passenger, 36-year-old Eric Martez Hayes, was treated, and police said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Police said it wasn’t clear where the shooting happened, and further details weren’t available.

