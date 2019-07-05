{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was treated for a gunshot wound early Friday morning is expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities were called to 726 West Mullan Ave. around 3 a.m. Friday and found J.C. Shonteze Cockhren, 33, with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment.

Details about the shooting weren’t immediately available.

