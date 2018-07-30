WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was treated for a gunshot wound after he was attacked outside a convenience store Sunday.
According to police, Toriono Love was leaving Prime Mart on Broadway Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after buying cigarettes when he was attacked. Love started to run off, and someone shot him in the rear hip area, police said.
He arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle. Police said his injuries aren’t life threatening.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Prime mart on Broadway,,hadn't been the site of a shooting /stabbing in over a week,,it was about due
