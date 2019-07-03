CHARLES CITY – A Waterloo man who was found with a small arsenal and $1,000 in cash in 2016 will remain behind bars pending trial on federal weapons charges, a magistrate has ruled.
Magistrate Mark Roberts found Jeffrey John Myers, 33, was a danger to the community during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
A federal grand jury in July 2017 handed up an indictment charging Myers with being a drug user in possession of firearm. The charge remained pending until June 2019 after Myers was released from state prison after serving time for drug charges in connection with safe with marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms and a container with more than 5 grams of meth found during a search of his Denver Street home in September 2016.
The firearm charge stems from a March 2016 traffic stop shortly after midnight in Charles City where he was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
During the stop, police found a DPMS .308-caliber rifle and three handguns in a case in the back seat. Inside the trunk, officers found a DPMS 5.56mm rifle with a 100-round drum magazine, a Century Arms VZ-2008 7.62mm and a fourth handgun in the trunk. A bag of ammo and other magazines were also found in the trunk, according to court records.
Myers was also carrying more than $1,000 in cash that he told police he planned to use to buy speakers from a friend.
Myers had a permit to carry weapons, court records state. Authorities allege he used marijuana and meth around the time of the stop.
