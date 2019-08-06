{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested for allegedly threatening CVS employees with a hand gun Monday evening. 

Mechak Rodney Brinkley, 23, went the CVS at 205 Franklin St. and allegedly threatened to rob an employee and the business while flashing a handgun that was tucked in his waistband, according to a Waterloo Police news release.

Waterloo police officers were dispatched to the CVS on a report of a weapons violation.

Brinkley left the CVS in a vehicle but was quickly located in the area of West Ninth and Randolph streets by Waterloo police officers assigned to the Violent Crime Apprehension Team. Brinkley was detained in the front yard of 1026 Randolph St. and police found a loaded .45 GAP Glock handgun in his possession.

Brinkley was arrested and transported to the Black Hawk County Jail. He is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, and interference with official acts while armed with a firearm.

Brinkley was previously convicted of felony forgery.

Also in the vehicle was Darsjon Tarbor, 27, who was placed under arrest for multiple outstanding warrants including driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, escape, fifth-degree theft, public intoxication, and interference with official acts, as well as a new charge of possession of a controlled substance.

