WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend robbery where a Waterloo man was stabbed in his apartment building.
Details weren’t available, put police said someone stabbed Malik Javon Johnson, 21, three times in the leg and took his Air Jordan athletic shoes. The attack happened Saturday afternoon at 412 Dane St.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Johnson to a local hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries aren’t considered life threatening. No arrests have been made.
