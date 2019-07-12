WATERLOO -- A 19-year-old showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.
Justin A. Corson, 19, arrived at the MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center emergency room around 9 a.m. Thursday with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Waterloo Police.
Police believe Corson was struck with one bullet.
Police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.
