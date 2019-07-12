{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A 19-year-old showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.

Justin A. Corson, 19, arrived at the MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center emergency room around 9 a.m. Thursday with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Waterloo Police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police believe Corson was struck with one bullet.

Police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
2
1

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments