Waterloo man shot Wednesday morning
Waterloo man shot Wednesday morning

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics and police were called to a home at 422 Dane St. around 9:55 a.m. and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

The man told police he had been attacked by someone who shot him, and officers continue to investigate.

