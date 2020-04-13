Waterloo man shot in weekend robbery

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said he was shot during a mugging over the weekend.
Alleluia Bates, 24, told police he was walking in the area of Dane Street and Logan Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Saturday when a man approached him and demanded his wallet. After Bates emptied his wallet, he turned to leave and was shot once in the back of the leg, according to Waterloo police.
Bates was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.
No arrests have been made in the crime.
