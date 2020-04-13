You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo man shot in weekend robbery
0 comments
breaking

Waterloo man shot in weekend robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said he was shot during a mugging over the weekend.

Alleluia Bates, 24, told police he was walking in the area of Dane Street and Logan Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Saturday when a man approached him and demanded his wallet. After Bates emptied his wallet, he turned to leave and was shot once in the back of the leg, according to Waterloo police.

Bates was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the crime.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News