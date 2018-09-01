WATERLOO -- A man was shot in the rear end by a stray bullet while he was sitting at his kitchen table early Saturday morning.
Deondra Chambers, 40, was sitting at his kitchen table inside his home at 1206 Columbia St. just before 3 a.m. Saturday when he was struck in the butt by a 7.62 mm-caliber rifle round that came from outside his house, according to Waterloo Police.
Chambers was expected to recover from his injuries. Police don't believe Chambers was the intended target.
Police received several reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Columbia during that time.
Police say that bullets entered Chambers' home as well as a vehicle parked outside, and "several" rifle round casings were found in the area.
No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Police say they continue to investigate.
Wow! I hope they catch them and lock them up for a very long time.
