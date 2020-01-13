You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo man sentenced to prison in gun sale
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man sentenced to prison in gun sale

WATERLOO – A Waterloo felon who allegedly sold a hunting rifle in 2018 has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 41-year-old Charles John Cizek, to one year and nine months in prison during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities said Cizek was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony drug convictions. He allegedly sold a .270-caliber Browning Medallion bolt-action rifle to an undercover informant who was working with police for $400 on Aug. 9, 2018.

Cizek will serve three years of supervised release following prison.

Mugshot gallery for January 2020

Charles John Cizek

Charles John Cizek
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News