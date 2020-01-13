Waterloo man sentenced to prison in gun sale

WATERLOO – A Waterloo felon who allegedly sold a hunting rifle in 2018 has been sentenced to prison.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 41-year-old Charles John Cizek, to one year and nine months in prison during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Authorities said Cizek was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony drug convictions. He allegedly sold a .270-caliber Browning Medallion bolt-action rifle to an undercover informant who was working with police for $400 on Aug. 9, 2018.
Cizek will serve three years of supervised release following prison.
Mugshot gallery for January 2020