Waterloo man sentenced to prison in fatal bicycle beating of 72-year-old

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for beating a 72-year-old maintenance man to death with a child’s bicycle when he lost his temper in 2018.

Martavis Tayshon Wise, 30, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Johannes Rodenburgh, of Waterloo.

On Friday, Wise pleaded guilty as part of an agreement to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter with a dangerous weapon as well as related charges of going armed, willful injury causing serious injury and assault while participating in a felony.

Because of prior felony convictions, Wise received sentencing enhancements that increased his time behind bars.

Under the plea agreement, Judge Brad Harris sentenced Wise to up to 60 years in prison with a mandatory 14 years before any possible parole.

Johannes Rodenburgh's relatives said they hope that day never comes.

“You shouldn’t walk a free step in your life. You’re a murderer and a coward,” brother Ron Rodenburgh said during Friday’s hearing.

“We will be in prison the rest of our lives because from the loss of our dad,” his oldest daughter Monica Engeltjes said. “We lost our dad to this senseless act of violence.”