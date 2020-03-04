Waterloo man sentenced to prison in bank robbery

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to federal prison for allegedly brandishing a starter pistol during a 2017 bank robbery.
Judge C.J. Williams ruled Steven Lee Sisk, 54, didn’t use a firearm when he held up Regions Bank in downtown Waterloo on Aug. 3, 2017. But the judge concluded Sisk was armed with a dangerous weapon and sentenced him to 17 years and six months in prison.
Court records show police seized a starter pistol during their investigation into the heist.
Williams also ordered the time be added to any prison time Sisk incurs on state forgery and drug charges and ordered him to pay the bank $2,389 in restitution. Sisk will have to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.
Authorities said Sisk entered the bank on Mulberry Street, displayed the weapon and then fled with cash.
Images from the bank’s surveillance cameras -- which showed a gold tooth and a scar on an arm -- were posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and authorities received tips the robber resembled Sisk, records state. He was charged in February 2019 and pleaded to one count of bank robbery in June.
1 of 6
Police were at the scene of a bank robbery just after noon Thursday at Regions Bank, 412 Mulberry St., in downtown Waterloo.
Still photo from a surveillance video show a man identified as Steven Lee Sisk taking cash while holding what appears to be a handgun during a robbery at Regions Bank in downtown Waterloo in August 2017.
Police were at the scene of a bank robbery just after noon Thursday at Regions Bank, 412 Mulberry St., in downtown Waterloo.
AMBER ROTTINGHAUS
Still photo from a surveillance video show a man identified as Steven Lee Sisk taking cash while holding what appears to be a handgun during a robbery at Regions Bank in downtown Waterloo in August 2017.
Contributed photo
Authorities Wednesday released these surveillance camera photos of the robbery suspect at Regions Bank in downtown Waterloo.
COURTESY PHOTO
A photo released by authorities of the bank robbery suspect in Waterloo.
COURTESY PHOTO
This is a surveillance camera photo of the robbery suspect at Regions Bank in Waterloo.
COURTESY PHOTO
This is a surveillance camera photo of the robbery suspect at Regions Bank in Waterloo.
On July 11, Mullen asked the court to be allowed to withdraw from the case.
1 of 2
Still photo from a surveillance video show a man identified as Steven Lee Sisk taking cash while holding what appears to be a handgun during a robbery at Regions Bank in downtown Waterloo in August 2017.