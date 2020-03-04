Waterloo man sentenced to prison in bank robbery

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to federal prison for allegedly brandishing a starter pistol during a 2017 bank robbery.

Judge C.J. Williams ruled Steven Lee Sisk, 54, didn’t use a firearm when he held up Regions Bank in downtown Waterloo on Aug. 3, 2017. But the judge concluded Sisk was armed with a dangerous weapon and sentenced him to 17 years and six months in prison.

Court records show police seized a starter pistol during their investigation into the heist.

Williams also ordered the time be added to any prison time Sisk incurs on state forgery and drug charges and ordered him to pay the bank $2,389 in restitution. Sisk will have to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.

Authorities said Sisk entered the bank on Mulberry Street, displayed the weapon and then fled with cash.

Images from the bank’s surveillance cameras -- which showed a gold tooth and a scar on an arm -- were posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and authorities received tips the robber resembled Sisk, records state. He was charged in February 2019 and pleaded to one count of bank robbery in June.

