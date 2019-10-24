{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly trying to start a mobile home on fire and threatening to kill a police officer following an argument with his mother in July.

Matthew Brian Holschlag, 37, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree arson on Monday. He also pleaded to second-degree criminal mischief, domestic assault with strangulation and first-degree harassment.

He was sentenced to a combination of consecutive and concurrent terms totaling 15 years in prison.

Holschlag is accused of assaulting his mother, breaking windows and a TV in her mobile home and trying to light towels in an oven while turning on the natural gas burners when police arrived. He also threatened to shoot one officer and kidnap and kill a second officer.

