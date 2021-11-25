 Skip to main content
Waterloo man sentenced to prison for stolen gun found while he was passed out

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with three guns while on parole for a botched robbery has been sentenced to federal prison on firearms charges.

Gun charges added for Waterloo man in October search

Adnan Alibegic, 28, was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a Tuesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He will have to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.

Alibegic was found unconscious in his vehicle in the Neighborhood Mart parking lot on Lafayette Street in October 2020, and officers discovered a loaded .45-caliber TSI Shadow pistol in the vehicle as he was being treated by paramedics.

The weapon had been reported stolen, according to court records, and police also found a pill bottle containing meth, fentanyl and alprazolam in the vehicle.

Officers then searched his home and discovered a 9 mm Taurus and a 9 mm SCCY pistol in his bedroom, according to court records.

At the time, Alibegic was on probation for allegedly planning to rob a Brookeridge Drive apartment in October 2018. He also has a prior conviction for shooting into a group of people and striking a house in the 1100 block of West Third Street where children were inside in 2012.

