Waterloo man sentenced to prison for shot fired during botched TV sale

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who fired a gun during a used television sale that went bad was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday.

Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Jordan James Booker, 23, to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time. Booker had pleaded to a charge of being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Police were called to a report of gunfire at Booker’s home on March 9, 2019. Booker told officers he was selling a TV, and the buyer had attempted to pay him with a counterfeit $100 bill. The buyer refused to leave when Booker wouldn’t accept the bogus bill, and Booker fired a single shot from an AK-47-style pistol into the ground to scare him off, police said.

Officers found marijuana on his kitchen table as well as a 7.62mm spent shell casing. Police later found a .22-caliber Mossberg rifle in a closet, according to court records.

