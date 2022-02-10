Waterloo man sentenced to prison for sex abuse

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl.

Chad Allen Staton, 41, was sentenced Monday to consecutive 25-, 10- and five-year prison terms for second- and third-degree sexual abuse and related charges.

He will have to serve 17 years and six months before he is eligible for parole and will be on lifetime parole following release. He was also ordered to complete sex offender treatment.

Authorities allege Staton had sexual contact with the girl in 2013 in Waterloo. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation, and the girl was interviewed at a child protection center.

The investigation was handed over to Waterloo Police in January 2020, and Staton was arrested in March 2020.

A jury found him guilty following an October 2021 trial.

