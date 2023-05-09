WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

A Black Hawk County jury found Justin Michael Dye, 35, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse and on Monday Judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber sentenced him to the mandatory 25 years behind bars.

Dye has to serve at least 70% of the time before he can be considered for parole, and he will be subject to lifetime parole and must register as a sex offender when he is released.

Before he was sentenced, Dye requested a new trial, arguing the victim gave conflicting information, including when the incident occurred.

“I am the victim of a haphazard investigation,” Dye said.

Authorities allege Dye had sexual contact with a child at a Waterloo home in August 2022. Police were notified a short time later, and Dye was arrested in October following an investigation.

Trial was in February 2023.

