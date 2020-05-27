Waterloo man sentenced to prison for possessing gun used in two shootings

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly shot up a teen’s house because she talked about an unsolved homicide has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms crimes.
Judge Leonard T. Strand on Friday sentenced Griffin Riley Davis, 20, to eight years in federal prison on one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Davis will have to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.
The defense had asked for a sentence of only four years in prison.
Court records allege Davis shot up a house on North Avenue in Waterloo on Feb. 6, 2018, because a resident had made comments about the November 2017 shooting death of Alex Bullerman. Bullerman, 18, was shot and killed on College Hill in Cedar Falls, and no arrests have been made in his slaying.
Davis had also threatened to stop the teen’s car when she was returning from school and “fan down” everyone inside. The threat was made in a phone call, which was recorded.
Davis is also suspected of opening fire on a Dysart home on Feb. 5, 2018, while three adults and two children were inside, according to court records.
Waterloo police seized a .40-caliber Taurus handgun when they pulled over a car in Feb. 20, 2018, and found Davis hiding in the backseat under a blanket. Officers also found more than 40 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. Ballistics tests linked the pistol, which had been reported stolen from a Grundy County home, to the house shootings in Waterloo and Dysart, according to court records.
The federal case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
Davis pleaded to state charges in the North Avenue shooting and was sentenced to prison. He is awaiting trial on state charges in the Dysart shooting.
