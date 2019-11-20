{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a gun found during a traffic stop in 2018.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand sentenced 19-year-old Torey Tremaine Dunn to 20 months in prison on a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm. He will have to serve two years of supervised release following his prison time.

Authorities said Dunn was a passenger in a car that was stopped shortly after midnight on Aug. 2, 2018, by the Waterloo police. As the car came to a stop, Dunn and another man got out of the car and ran in separate directions.

Officers chased Dunn and caught him. They found a loaded 9mm handgun in the bushes along Dunn’s path. Dunn told officers he had the gun for protection, and he admitted he smoked marijuana and he tested positive for marijuana.

