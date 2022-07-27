 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man sentenced to prison for gun found during traffic stop

051016jr-federal-courthouse-spring

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a handgun found during a 2021 traffic stop.

Judge C.J. Williams on Tuesday sentenced Edward Earl Roby Jr., 25, to up to three years and five months in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison time, Roby will be on supervised release for three years.

According to court records, Waterloo patrol officers stopped Roby’s Chevrolet Impala in the area of Donald and East Fourth streets on July 25, 2021. Police found a loaded 9 mm Taurus 709s handgun and marijuana in the vehicle.

Authorities said Roby is prohibited from handling firearms because of a prior felony drug conviction.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

