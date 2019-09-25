WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who threatened a woman with a gun and then tried to hop a passing train has been sentenced to prison.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Thomas Leonard Campbell, 57, to three years and six months in prison on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl with intent to deliver during a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Campbell’s prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Williams ordered that the prison time run consecutive with any prison sentences handed down in pending state court cases in Black Hawk County, Iowa; Dane County, Wisconsin; Dona Ana and Bernalillo counties, New Mexico; and McCraken County, Kentucky.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo police were called to Campbell’s home on East Fourth Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 27 where a woman said Campbell had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, according to court records. Campbell ran from officers, and the chase led to nearby railroad tracks were Campbell attempted climb on the moving train twice before he was detained.
Police found a.45-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, 64 pieces of crack cocaine, 78 grams of cocaine, .2 grams of fentanyl and 1.65 grams of heroin at his home. Campbell is prohibited from possession firearms because of an earlier burglary conviction, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.