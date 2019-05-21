WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was convicted of selling crack in the 1990s has been returned to federal prison for allegedly selling crack cocaine in 2016 and 2017.
Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Edward “Butch” Smart, 56, to five years and eight months in prison during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. His prison time will be followed with four years of supervised release.
Smart pleaded to conspiracy to distribute 28 grams of more of crack cocaine.
You have free articles remaining.
Court records allege he sold crack in the Waterloo area 12 times between December 2016 and September 2017. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2018.
Smart has a prior conviction for federal drug charges from 1998 in a case where he was allegedly buying powder cocaine and selling crack, according to Courier archives. In that case, he was sentenced to eight years in prison and was released in February 2007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.