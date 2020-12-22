Waterloo man sentenced to prison for bringing gun to argument

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly bringing another man a gun so he could threaten someone.

After serving nine years and four months in prison, Aundrey Frequal Roberts Jr., 27, will be on supervised release for three years. He was sentenced Tuesday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

According to court records, Roberts’ acquaintance, Dreyon Grant, was involved in an argument with others when he allegedly took someone else’s backpack in July 10, 2019. Grant allegedly contacted Roberts to bring a gun, and Roberts showed up with a 9 mm Taurus pistol, records state.

Police were called shortly after Grant threatened a man with the weapon, and officers found the gun in the apartment building.

Roberts is barred from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions for willful injury and intimidation with a weapon, including a Dec. 2016 shooting where a 9 year old was struck by a bullet.

Grant, 27, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison in October.

