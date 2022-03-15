 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man sentenced to prison after pleading to gun possession charge

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who unlawfully possessed a firearm was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in federal prison.

Vantez Wright Jr., 19, received the prison term after an Oct. 12 guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. 

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced him in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Wright must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Cutler Street fire displaces family of 6

At the guilty plea, Wright admitted that on Feb. 26, 2021, he knowingly possessed a firearm, a .45-caliber Springfield pistol. Officials allege he is an unlawful user of marijuana and, thus, prohibited from possessing a firearm.

During the execution of a search warrant at Wright’s house, police officers found a loaded .45 caliber handgun. Officers also found marijuana which he allegedly admitted to regularly using and selling for extra money.

According to a news release, Wright stated that he preferred to have the gun at his house “just in case.” Later at the police station, he provided a urine sample which tested positive for marijuana metabolites, confirming that defendant had recently used marijuana.

Wright was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the United States Marshal on May 9.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

