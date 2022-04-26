Waterloo man sentenced to life in prison plus five years for killing wife, burning body

WATERLOO — Relatives of Lakisha Owens questioned her husband Monday as he was sentenced to prison for strangling her and burning her body behind a cemetery.

“How could you do that to her,” Peggy Owens, Lakisha’s mother, asked Fredrick Williams. “You don’t deserve another happy day on this earth because that’s how you got me feeling. Took my precious daughter from me.”

“How can you treat someone like that,” her father, Frederick Burnside, said. He said the Fredrick Williams had treated his daughter like an animal.

Prosecutors said Williams, 31, had a history of abusing Lakisha Owens, 40, before she disappeared around Jan. 20, 2018. Co-workers and family members reported her missing, and Fredrick Williams traveled to Minnesota where he met another woman he was staying with and visited the Mall of America, according to testimony.

Lakisha Owens’ body was later found burned in a wooded area behind Garden of Memories on Logan Avenue.

“I can forgive you, but I’ll never forget what you did to my daughter,” Burnside said.

During Monday’s hearing, Fredrick Williams maintained he wasn’t responsible for his wife’s death.

“It was tragic what happened, but I’m innocent,” he said.

Judge David Odekirk sentenced Fredrick Williams to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder, the only punishment allowed under Iowa law. Noting a lack of remorse on the husband’s part, he also ordered that the five-year sentence for an abuse of a corpse charge be added to the life sentence.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, no relation, said the sentence was appropriate.

“I think given the gruesome nature of this, the manner in which Lakisha was found, it’s only right that the court run these counts consecutive. You can’t be a part of this case and realize that Lakisha was absolutely loved,” Brian Williams said.

During trial, witnesses said Fredrick Williams had been following his wife when she took a taxi to their apartment on the day she disappeared. She had told the driver she was scared he was going to kill her.

Authorities said cell phone records place Fredrick Williams in the area of the Garden of Memories cemetery shortly after the disappearance.

