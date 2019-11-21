CEDAR RAPIDS --- A convicted felon who unlawfully possessed a gun was sentenced this week to 110 months in federal prison.
Diamond Duckings, 34, of Waterloo, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Duckings unlawfully possessed a gun after having two prior felony convictions related to the distribution of drugs. Information at sentencing showed that Duckings fired the handgun out of a car window after leaving a club in the early morning hours.
You have free articles remaining.
Duckings was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams to an imprisonment term of 110 months. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Schunk and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.