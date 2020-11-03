Waterloo man sentenced on gun charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly bringing a gun to his ex-girlfriend’s place in 2019.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 31-year-old Michael Deshone Holmes to four years in prison on a charge of felon and drug user in possession of a firearm during a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities said Holmes brought a pink and black Hi Point 9mm handgun to his ex-girlfriend’s East Fourth Street house June 1, 2019, and hid it under a TV satellite dish outside the house before going in. An argument followed, and Holmes left the area without retrieving the weapons.

Officers found the loaded gun, which had been reported stolen out of Charles City, and testing showed genetic material consistent with Holmes’ DNA, according to prosecutors.

Holmes is barred from possessing firearms because of a 2009 felony drug and weapons conviction and because he used marijuana and cocaine.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the U.S. Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

