 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man sentenced on gun charges
0 comments
top story

Waterloo man sentenced on gun charges

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly bringing a gun to his ex-girlfriend’s place in 2019.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 31-year-old Michael Deshone Holmes to four years in prison on a charge of felon and drug user in possession of a firearm during a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Authorities said Holmes brought a pink and black Hi Point 9mm handgun to his ex-girlfriend’s East Fourth Street house June 1, 2019, and hid it under a TV satellite dish outside the house before going in. An argument followed, and Holmes left the area without retrieving the weapons.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers found the loaded gun, which had been reported stolen out of Charles City, and testing showed genetic material consistent with Holmes’ DNA, according to prosecutors.

Holmes is barred from possessing firearms because of a 2009 felony drug and weapons conviction and because he used marijuana and cocaine.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the U.S. Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+11 
+11 
Jamira Debose Osbourne
+11 
+11 
Breasia Terrell
+11 
+11 
Julian Murray
+11 
+11 
Daniela Salinas-mejia
+11 
+11 
Fredrick Workman
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News