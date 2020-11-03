Waterloo man sentenced on gun charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly bringing a gun to his ex-girlfriend’s place in 2019.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 31-year-old Michael Deshone Holmes to four years in prison on a charge of felon and drug user in possession of a firearm during a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Authorities said Holmes brought a pink and black Hi Point 9mm handgun to his ex-girlfriend’s East Fourth Street house June 1, 2019, and hid it under a TV satellite dish outside the house before going in. An argument followed, and Holmes left the area without retrieving the weapons.
