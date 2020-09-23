 Skip to main content
Waterloo man sentenced on gun charges
Waterloo man sentenced on gun charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for possessing guns despite being a drug user.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District said Oliver Lee Thigpen, 63, didn’t disclose he was a cocaine user when he bought a Chinese SKS rifle, a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol and eight other firearms from pawn shops in 2018.

The defense asked for leniency during a sentencing hearing on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, but prosecutors objected, noting that Thigpen gave the Smith and Wesson to a convicted felon who later used the weapon to threaten a woman. Thigpen then reported the gun stolen, according to court records.

Judge C.J Williams sentenced Thigpen to three years and a month in prison, the minimum under federal sentencing guidelines. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Oliver Lee Thigpen

Oliver Lee Thigpen: 

Waterloo man arrested for false statements while buying guns
