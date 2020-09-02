Waterloo man sentenced on gun charges in connection with shootings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison on firearm charges in connection with two shootings.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Leon Orlando Jackson, 44, to seven years and three months behind bars during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities said Jackson possessed a 9 mm Taurus handgun pistol on April 23, 2017, despite prior felony convictions for drugs, firearms and auto theft in Indiana, Virginia and Iowa.

The charge stems from a 2017 incident where Jackson allegedly shot at another person, leaving the victim with an injury to the shin, according to court records.

A short time later, he allegedly fired at a vehicle while he was driving in the area of West First and Allen streets in Waterloo. A bullet pierced the headrest of an unoccupied child seat in the vehicle.

The gun was later found at Jackson’s girlfriend’s home, according to court records.

